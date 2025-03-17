Otto Addo Names Black Stars Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has unveiled a 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Captain Jordan Ayew leads the team, with three home-based players — Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC), and Razak Simpson (Nations FC) — earning call-ups. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey returns after missing the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to injury.

Kamal Deen Sulemana of Southampton and Jerry Afriyie of CD Lugo also made the squad, while Belgium-based Christopher Bonsu Baah, who plays for Genk, received his first invitation.

The squad will begin a four-day training camp on Monday, March 17, before facing Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21. They will then travel to Morocco to play Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

By Wletsu Ransford