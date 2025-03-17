Hearts Of Oak Fall To Dreams FC, Miss Chance To Top League

Hearts of Oak missed the chance to climb to the top of the Premier League after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday night. Abdul Razak Salifu’s early third-minute strike was enough to secure victory for the visitors.

Despite dominating possession, Abubakar Ouattara’s side failed to break through Dreams FC’s defense, leaving the Phobians frustrated. The defeat is a major setback for Hearts, who aimed to capitalize on Asante Kotoko’s earlier slip.

The win is crucial for Dreams FC, lifting them to 11th on the table and six points clear of the relegation zone.

Kotoko1-1 Samartex

Asante Kotoko played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against defending champions FC Samartex 1996. Awuah Dramani put Samartex ahead in the 38th minute before Kwame Poku equalized just after the break.

Despite the draw, Kotoko remain top of the table with 38 points, courtesy of Hearts of Oak’s defeat.

Young Apostles secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Accra Lions at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park. Hussein Issah’s 72nd-minute goal sealed the victory, as the Apostles’ solid defense prevented any comeback from the Lions.

The win boosts Young Apostles’ push up the league table.

By Wletsu Ransford