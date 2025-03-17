Ga Mantse Backs Black Stars Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers

Otto Addo during his visit to the Ga Mantse

Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo, has called on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to rally his chiefs and the Ga people behind the team as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Ghana will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before taking on Madagascar in Morocco on Monday, March 24.

During his visit to the Ga Mantse’s palace, Coach Addo sought blessings and support for the crucial matches, emphasising the need for unity to secure victory.

On behalf of the Ga Mantse, Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III, Nae Wolomo of the Ga Traditional Council, expressed gratitude for the visit, assuring Coach Addo of the Ga State’s full support and prayers for success.

Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III praised Otto Addo’s gesture, noting that no previous Black Stars coach had sought the Ga Mantse’s blessings before a match in Accra.

He assured the team of the Ga people’s spiritual backing and pledged further support throughout the qualifiers.

By Wletsu Ransford