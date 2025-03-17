HoodTalk Music Festival 2025 Soon

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (4th left) on his arrival at the HoodTalk Festival last year

This year’s HoodTalk Music Festival will take place on May 9 at Accra’s Independence Square, with the goal of raising $14 million towards the construction of five paediatric clinics in the country.

Organised by DreamChild Foundation in partnership with an audio-visual company, Virtual Hub, the festival is an initiative of the DreamChild Foundation which aims to use music to bring young Ghanaians together to discuss current issues regarding their progress while engaging in healthy entertainment.

A number of top musical personalities, including music fans, among others are expected to grace the festival which will be broadcast to more than 200 countries worldwide, an opportunity for Ghanaian talents to be seen around the world through the festival.

According to the organisers, the event will also be streamed live on social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

The HoodTalk Music Festival project is made up of two key aspects,the first part will be a Youth Festival – an event that brings the youth of Ghana together to discuss topical issues relating to their progress while engaging in healthy entertainment.

The second part will focus on a corporate social responsibility angle to raise funds to construct five paediatric clinics across Ghana.

Additionally, HoodTalk Music Festival will be used to throw more light on climate change-related issues with a focus on youth empowerment and developing eco-friendly habits.

The organisers disclosed that a number of activities have been planned that will use music and the arts to empower and encourage African youth.

Last year’s event, which was held in five regions, witnessed performances from acts such as Edem, Tinny, Epixode, Jupiter, Kelvyn Boy, Maccasio, Abu Sadiq, SSUE, Tagoe Sisters, Pat Thomas, and DopeNation.

By George Clifford Owusu