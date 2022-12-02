Otto Addo Resigns

Otto Addo has resigned from his role as Black stars head coach following Ghana’s 2-0 elimination from the world cup group stage.

The 47-year-old coach with the German side Borussia Dortmund replaced the sacked Milovan Rajevac in February, initially as interim boss, and was given a deal until the end of December.

Otto Addo addressing the press after Ghana’s defeat reiterated his earlier comments about stepping down as the head coach of the Black stars team after the FIFA World cup game.

“ I sat with my assistant in October last year and it was clear that I will step down after the world cup.

At the moment, me and family see our future in Germany and like my role in Dortmund we are very happy there”.

“ From the first day, I said if we qualified I would resign after, no matter what, even if we were world champions,” he said.

Ghana played against Uruguay in their final group stage game at the Qatar 2022 world today, 2nd December, losing to Uruguay.

Ghana would have progressed to the round of 16 if they had defeated Uruguay in what was dubbed a revenge clash.

But the hopes of many football fans have been dashed after Ghana tumbled out of the World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Uruguay.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke