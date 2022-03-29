Otto Addo Retains Black Stars XI for Nigeria Clash

Black Stars manager, Otto Addo has named an unchanged lineup for the second leg of the Black Stars’ World Cup Playoff tie against Nigeria in Abuja.

Captain Thomas Partey and Baba Iddrisu anchor the midfield behind an attack of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kudus Mohammed, Jordan Ayew and Felix Afena-Gyan.

The back four of Denis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Alex Djiku and Gideon Mensah remain unchanged in front of Joseph Wollacott, who also retains his place in goal ahead of Richard Ofori.

Nigeria boss Augustine Eguavoen has made five changes from the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ademola Lookman will make his full debut for the Super Eagles while Emmanuel Dennis is also handed a start.

Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho drops to the bench.

A win or a score-draw today will take Ghana through to the World Cup.

A 0-0 draw, however, would take the tie into extra-time and possibly penalties.

Nigeria will make it through to their fourth-straight World Cup with a win on Tuesday.

Below is the Black Stars XI:

Joseph Wollacott; Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Alex Djiku, Denis Odoi; Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan, Jordan Ayew; Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Nigeria XI: Uzoho; Aina, Ekong, Balogun, Bassey; Onyeka, Etebo, Aribo; Dennis, Osimhen, Lookman.