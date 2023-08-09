Otumfuo Advises Kotoko… Not To Focus On Trophies

FLASHBACK: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II poses with Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has admonished re-appointed coach Prosper Narteh Ogum not to be in a haste to win silverwares for the club.

Rather, he has advised that the head coach make the club’s development his topmost priority.

Three days ago, the Kumasi-based side introduced Ogun at the Baba Yara Stadium’s Conference Room, marking his return to the club where he led them to Premier League victory during the 2021/22 season.

Otumfuo told the playing staff and technical team at Manhyia the importance of building a well-composed team, and cautioned against being overly eager to win trophies.

He stated, “Don’t be anxious to win a cup with the club. Instead, focus on building it. If the players are able to win a trophy, I am fine with it but don’t rush to win a cup.”

The Asantehene underscored the importance of winning the African Cup, but indicated that the overall growth of the club remains his priority for now.

He pledged the coach of his unflinching support by providing the necessary support for the club’s progress.

Otumfuo told the coach and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) will continue to stay in office as long as the team progresses.

Kotoko are scheduled to commence their pre-season preparations in Beposo ahead of the forthcoming season set to kick off in September.

They will host returnees, Heart of Lions, at the Baba Yara Stadium in their opening fixture.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum