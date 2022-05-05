Otumfuo Arrives In US For Memphis In May

Decorated king in the Ashanti Region, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has arrived in the United States of America for a festival.

He touched down in Memphis on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 as part of the celebration of The Memphis In May which occurs every year in May.

Otumfuo was welcomed by members of the Ghana Association of Memphis and the Embassy staff in Washington.

Every year, a country is selected and celebrated in Memphis. This year, Ghana was chosen.

Even though the entire celebration is for one month, Otumfuo is expected to spend only a week in Memphis.

Memphis in May International Festival is a month-long festival held in Memphis, Tennessee. The festival, which is saluting Ghana in 2022, honors a specific foreign country every year and features many events.

Every year the festival recognizes a different country, most recently saluting the Czech Republic in 2018. A week of events that typically begin the day after the Beale Street Music Fest, International Week is dedicated to a country and showcases the foods and culture of that nation.

By Vincent Kubi