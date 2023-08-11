Otumfuo Destools Abodom Chief Over Galamsey

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Nana Saforo Koto

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled Nana Saforo Koto, the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom in the Ashanti Region for engaging in indiscriminate sale of lands to illegal miners.

He was removed from the stool after failing to prove his innocence of about 20 charges made against him by some community members.

Nana Saforo Koto was accused of indiscriminately selling lands to illegal miners, which tend to foster illegal mining operations in the area, colloquially known as “galamsey” operations, harming water bodies in the enclave.

He was also accused of abandoning the community for seven years, which resulted in non-performance of the essential customary rites and rituals at the stool house, among other things.

Nana Saforo Koto’s sub-chiefs accused him of flagrantly violating customary rites as chief, per his action.

At a meeting of the Asanteman Council, Otumfuo’s linguist, Kwaku Owusu, informed the overlord that the ousted chief failed to respond to all charges brought against him during a committee hearing where he was given an opportunity to defend himself.

After hearing from the various chiefs, Otumfuo found Nana Saforo Koto guilty of all charges levelled against him, and subsequently destooled him.

He advised other chiefs engaged in similar galamsey operations to take a cue from the destoolment, reiterating his resolve to ending pollution of water bodies through illicit mining activities.

A Daily Guide Report