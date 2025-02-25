Otumfuo Destools Ohwim Chief

Nana Kusi Baaye II, the destooled Ohwim Chief

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled Nana Kusi Baaye II, the Ohwim Chief in Kumasi after finding him guilty for gross misconduct.

The beleaguered traditional leader was dragged to the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi, the seat of the Asante Monarch, for breaching several traditional laws and bad behaviour.

For instance, he was accused of lack of respect for laid down Asante traditions and rampant sale of lands, including even the sale of cemetery lands in order to enrich himself.

Some of the chief’s accusers also complained bitterly about how Nana Kusi Baaye II had been using stoutly built men also known as machomen to threaten them without justification.

Clearly, Nana Kusi Baaye II was looking dejected and helpless as he stood before the Asantehene when his accusers enumerated his numerous wrongdoings to him.

The beleaguered traditional leader then went on his knees as he pleaded with his overlord, the Asante King, to temper justice with mercy by sparing him but his pleas were rejected.

Otumfuo, who was not happy about the Ohwim Chief’s weird behaviour, cracked the whip as he announced that Nana Kusi Baaye II had been destooled with immediate effect.

Immediately after the King’s verdict, Nana Kusi Baaye’s traditional sandals was removed in public to signify that indeed he was no longer the chief of Ohwim.

As a reminder, the Asantehene has in recent times destooled several chiefs in Asanteman. Interestingly, most of the destooled chiefs were found guilty of illegal sale of lands.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah

Kumasi