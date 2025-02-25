10 Ghanaian Celebrities With Impressive Academic Credentials 

In a world where knowledge and abilities are constantly changing, people must always adjust to new situations in order to survive and benefit from global events.

It has become commonplace for prominent Ghanaian figures to pursue higher education both domestically and abroad. Actors, musicians, and content producers have been clinching on higher education lather in recent years, which has gained administration by many.

Aside from ensuring that celebrities become knowledgeable, capable, and successful people in both their personal and professional lives, this academic achievement promotes personal development and career advancement.

The achievement of a higher education level by a well-known celebrity can have a big impact on their fan base.

It provides a good example by highlighting the value of education and individual development. Because they view their idol’s success as an inspiration, fans especially young ones may be motivated to pursue their own educational objectives.

Below are some Ghanaian celebrities with higher educational qualifications.

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson, an actress with decades of experience in both local and international cinemas, is the CEO of YN productions.

She is one of Ghana’s most popular celebrities on social media and has styled more than 100 films.

Yvonne Nelson’s academic background is quite impressive. She attended St. Martin De Porres School in Accra and later went to Aggrey Memorial Senior High School.

For her tertiary education, she enrolled in Central University, where she graduated with a degree in Human Resource Management.

But that’s not all – Yvonne Nelson also pursued further education, earning a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2020.

John Dumelo

John Dumelo versatility on-screen actor known in movies such as Baby Thief, Heart of Men, 4 Play, The Game, Northern Affair, Chelsea, Adam’s Apple among others.

The well-known actor and politician has achieved numerous academic accolades since he was a young child.

He received his basic education at Christ the King School in Accra before moving on to Achimota School, where he was an active member of the Drama Club.

For his tertiary education, Dumelo enrolled in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

John Dumelo has three master degrees. In 2022, he celebrated attaining his second master’s degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He earned a master’s degree in law from the University of Ghana in 2024, specializing in natural resources.

Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana, born Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, is a Ghanaian radio presenter, television personality, and entrepreneur.

He is best known for his work as a drive-time host on Accra-based radio station, Okay FM.

Abeiku Santana has made a significant impact in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, with a career spanning over three decades. His charisma, wit, and engaging personality have endeared him to audiences across the country.

He holds multiple degrees and certifications from reputable institutions.

He has Master’s Degree in Tourism Management: Obtained from the University of Cape Coast. Post Graduate in Public Administration: Earned from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. Associate in Legal Studies and Litigation: Received from the New York Paralegal School.Advance Certificate in Public Relations and Advertising: Obtained from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and Master’s Degree in Market Strategy from the University of Ghana Business School.

Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah is a Ghanaian lawyer, TV personality, and entrepreneur best known for her work as a co-host on various entertainment shows.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) in International and Commercial Law with a specialization in World Trade from the University of Buckingham, which she attended from 2005 to 2009.

After completing her studies in the UK, Sandra Ankobiah returned to Ghana and attended the Ghana School of Law from 2010 to 2012. She became a barrister at law in 2013.

Currently. Sandra Ankobiah has been attending the esteemed Harvard Kennedy School to further her education.

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh is a Ghanaian fashion enthusiast and actress who have starred in over 50 movies.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography and Information Studies from the University of Ghana.

Additionally, she has a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Mountcrest University College and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from BPP University in the UK.

Becca

Becca is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress known in real life as Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong.

She attended Wesley Girls’ High School and later enrolled in Croydon College, where she studied child care and education.

She is also a product of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

In addition to her early education, Becca pursued higher education at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), where she earned a master’s degree in Brands and Communications Managament.

She graduated with a remarkable FCGPA of 3.92, making her the Overall Best Graduating Student in her program. Becca was also honored as the valedictorian of her class.

Frema Adunyame

Frema Adunyame is a seasoned media practitioner with cross-platform experience including radio, TV, and public relations. She is a philanthropist, professional master of ceremony, Artiste manager, and CEO of Fablinks media.

She holds a degree in Theatre Art from the University of Ghana. In 2023 she enrolled in a Master of Arts programme in Marketing Strategy at the University of Ghana Business School graduating as the valedictorian of the program on February 20, 2025.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah is a Ghanaian-Canadian actress, and philanthropist born on December 5, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Ghanaian parents.

He gained recognition in the entertainment industry through her roles in Ghanaian and Nigerian films.

She has appeared in over 100 movies, including “Mummy’s Daughter,” “Beyoncé: The President’s Daughter,” and “Turning Point.”

Jackie earned a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Communication Studies from the University of Ghana this year.

She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies from the same institution in 2022.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, is a Ghanaian afrobeats and reggae-dancehall artiste.

He is known for his unique style, which blends afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae.

He has released several successful albums and singles, including “Ololo,” “Mightylele,” “Hero,” and “Putuu.”

Stonebwoy attended Tema Methodist Day Secondary School for his high school education.

In June 2024, he graduated with a degree in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Stonebwoy is currently pursuing a Master of Arts program in International Public Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA.

DJ Mensah

DJ Mensah is a renowned Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ), known in real life as Michael Mensah Ayerh, born on July 5, 1985.

He is best known for his work as the official DJ for Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. DJ Mensah has been in the music industry for over 15 years and has performed at numerous events, including concerts, festivals, and corporate events.

He attended Tema Secondary School for his high school education, where he studied business.

Later, he pursued a degree in Purchasing and Supply at Accra Polytechnic.

He also earned a degree in Marketing from Central University.DJ Mensah, is now a holder of a master’s degree from the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke