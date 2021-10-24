Otumfuo Endorses Bawumia Presidential Bid

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu appears to have endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next President of Ghana.

In a tribute that seems like proverbs by the overlord of the Asante Kingdom sighted by DGN Online to the late mother of the Vice President, Otumfuo expressed worry over the late mother’s death which she should have been alive to see the future of Dr. Bawumia.

Even though it hasn’t been official but the Vice President as gathered is lacing his boots to contest the upcoming Presidential primary of the ruling New Patriotic Party with other members of the party.

The tribute on page 12 reads “How sad that she will not be around to see what the future holds for her son”, adding that “but indeed the matriarch can depart in response to the call of her creator in the knowledge that she has impacted upon her nation as few ever would in their lives and above all, that the nation will continue to enjoy the fruits of her endeavors long many generations to come”.

On Sunday, Walewale in the North East Region has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of Vice President Dr Bawumia‘s mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

The final funeral rites, which are currently underway in the town, attracted a mammoth crowd from far and near to pay their last respects.

President Akufo-Addo and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Shaributu, among other dignitaries from all walks of life were present.

Also, the Asantehene represented by some prominent chiefs in his kingdom is legal to mourn with the Vice President.

The Asantehene, in his tribute to the mother of Vice President, Dr . Mahamudu Bawumia noted that “As we idolize and eulogize great men and great leaders, we so often fail to acknowledge the role of the faithful woman behind the molding of their mettle”.

The Asante Monarch noted that “But truly it is that behind every great man is the hand and the heart of a faithful and devoted woman”.

“And to a few women that go even greater honor of becoming the matriarch Irom who’s bosom dynasties grow and flourish”.

The tribute continues that “On that roll of honor belongs Hajia Mariama Bawumia. She not only was the steady heart behind one of the titans of politics in the North during the most tumultuous periods of Ghana’s history but her guidance and tutelage have also produced a family whose impact on Ghanaian politics will be felt for generations”.

“The seventh of eight children, Mariama was a bright and talented young girl who embraced education and worked hard from the LA Pnmary School in ner hometown, proceeded to the Tamale Middle School from where she successfully passed her common entrance to gain admission to the prestigious Wesley Girls High School on the eve of Ghana’s independence in 1957”.

He said “Mariama married one of the most prodigious politicians to emerge from the North, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, an indefatigable politician, lawyer, rigorous parliamentary chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board and later Chairman of the Council of State”.

Also “Mariama was not only the source of undying support and sustenance behind the husband but her guidance and tutelage have also produced a son who today occupies the second-highest position in the land, Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic”.

“She will forever be in our debt. Rest in perfect peace” the Asante King indicated.

BY Daniel Bampoe