Otumfuo, Lady Julia Meet King Charles III

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and his spouse, Lady Julia have been received by King Charles at Buckingham Palace, London.

The details of the private audience at the London royal residence and administrative headquarters between two globally recognised monarchs, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and King Charles is not immediately known.

This meeting comes a day after the first gentleman and lady of the Asante Kingdom arrived in the United Kingdom.

The private audience precedes an official reception for all guests invited to the coronation and the coronation itself.

They will attend all the events marking the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 and will be attended by members of the royal family, foreign dignitaries, and other invited guests.

Overall, the private audience between King Charles and Otumfuo Osei Tutu is a significant event, highlighting the diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Ghana. It provides an opportunity for the two monarchs to discuss important issues and strengthen their ties.

By Vincent Kubi