Ministry Explains Viral Railway Tracks

The Ministry of Railways Development has explained that railway tracks being transported by a vehicle, video of which went viral on social media, were after all not stolen items.

A statement authored by Desmond Boateng, Chief Director of the Ministry, pointed that following the incessant theft of the now obsolete tracks and sleepers, it was decided that the items be harvested and warehoused for later disposal when necessary.

Making reference to incessant thefts of the railway tracks, he explained that “we are aware that all or most of the railway tracks on the Central Line have been stolen. On the Eastern Line, various sections of the Line especially the Anyinam to Konongo sections are being stolen. Similarly, on the Western Line where currently there is the development of the standard gauge line, thieves and other saboteurs are especially stealing the rail tracks, particularly the Dunkwa to Awaso stretch and some sections of the Dunkwa-Obuasi-Kumasi as well as the Dunkwa-Huni Valley section.”

The country, the statement explained, is in the process of migrating from the narrow gauge lines to the modern standard one in conformity with the directive of the Economic Community of West African States to ensure seamless interconnectivity within the sub-region.

The railway tracks captured in the social media video which went viral was authorised by the ministry, the statement explained.

The country, the statement went on, has started constructing a standard gauge line from Tema to Mpakadan in the extended Eastern Corridor and from Takoradi Port to Huni Valley as per the Railway Masterplan.

The ministry is in the process of decommissioning the narrow railway lines, the statement disclosed, adding that but for the Takoradi to Tarkwa narrow gauge being used for the haulage of manganese, Accra to Tema, Accra to Nsawam which is being rehabilitated for passengers remaining for now narrow gauge, all other lines have been rendered defunct or non-operational.

These lines, the ministry observed, are being encroached upon by individuals through the development of buildings, illegal mining activities and incessant thefts of railway tracks and sleepers by unscrupulous persons.

The ministry, the statement stated, has narrow gauge rail tracks on sections of the Western and Eastern lines which after Public Procurement Agency’s approval would be disposed of.

The vehicle in the video, the ministry added, was authorised to transport the harvested railway tracks for Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited.

The ministry has however told the Ghana Police Service that apart from Xingrui International Development Company which has been authorised to convey railway tracks from Mempeasem to Mrayem on the Western Line and from Nnadieso to Juaso on the Eastern Line, any other person found to be removing or transporting railway tracks should be arrested and dealt with.

The ministry expressed gratitude to the public for the concern shown and gave the assurance it would ensure the protection of the properties of the Railways Development Ministry.

By A.R. Gomda