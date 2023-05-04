Ras Minano Headlines ‘ACCSA Africa Day’

Ras Ekow Minano

South Australia-based Ghanaian reggae artiste Ras Ekow Minano, who is also the leader of RasMinano& the Hope of Africa Band, has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the ‘ACCSA Africa Day Celebrations 2023’.

The event, being organised by African Communities Council of South Australia (ACCSA) to celebrate Africa Union (AU) Day, will take place on May 27, 2023 at the St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church Hall, Woodville Park, Adelaide, SA.

It is being organised to commemorate the efforts of the founding members of the African Union, as well as highlight the cultural and economic potential that exists on the African continent.

This year’s event, which has Ras Minano as one of the headline acts, will feature performing artistes who will also mount the stage to thrill fans with their various hit songs.

Ras Minano is expected to rock the stage alongside Hope of Africa Band,and will perform most of his hit songs to entertain fans who will grace the event.

He promised to take his fans on a journey into the recent past, entertaining them with good songs, adding that he will keep fans on their feet singing and dancing to show appreciation for his music.

Ras Minano, who hails from Ghana, is an accomplished reggae artiste, songwriter and producer who reside in Adelaide, South Australia where he continues to make waves with his music.

The Mamprobi-born artiste has three albums to his credit – ‘Jah Spirit’, ‘Africa Is Sick’, and ‘Real Rasta’.

Minano is the leader and founder of the Hope of Africa Band, which performs all music genres.

By George Clifford Owusu