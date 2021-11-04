Otumfuo Pledges Support For GMB 2021 Queen’s Prison Project

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has promised to support the winner of the 2021 edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful both in cash and kind to ensure that she would be able to successfully carry out her project of prison reformation.

“I will add GH¢10,000 to the GH¢10,000 prize money TV3 gave you as my contribution to your project,” he said.

Otomfuo made this known last Sunday during a durbar of chiefs and people of Asanteman to mark Akwasidae at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Winner of GMB 2021, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, who represented the Ashanti Region in the leading reality show produced and broadcast by TV3, Ghana’s Most Beautiful, was present at the Akwasidae to pay a courtesy call on Otumfuo ahead of embarking on her project.

“As a child of yours and having represented this great region at the just ended Ghana’s Most Beautiful in Accra, I deem it appropriate to come to thank you for your support and prayers and to seek the blessing of your Majesty for my project before embarking on it,” Sarfoa told her King.

“The project I have taken upon myself to do is to bring awareness to the plight of prisons and prisoners in Ghana. I believe that going to prison should be more of reformation than punishment, and would like to help in ensuring that those who would find themselves in prison would come out reformed and fit in society,” she disclosed.

Sarfoa said she knew the task was a challenging one, however she plans to work with the Ghana Prisons Service, NGOs, the Church of Pentecost and other individuals and organisations to ensure that her vision of seeing people reformed and fit into society would become a reality.

The host of the morning show on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, who accompanied the General Manager of Media General Television, Francis Doku, as part of Sarfoa’s delegation to Manhyia, noted that the visit was also for Media General to officially present the winner to the Asantehene.

“Another reason for the delegation from Media General to call on the Otumfuo is to thank him for giving his blessings two years ago when management visited him to inform him of the launch of Akoma FM and Onua TV in Kumasi and to inform him that both stations are doing very well,” he said.

The Asantehene, through his spokesperson, commended Sarfoa for making the region proud and encouraged her to diligently work on her project to ensure that it would be successful.

He also assured her of the entire support of Asanteman on this endeavour.

Sarfoa was crowned the winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful on Sunday, October 3 when she beat five other ladies namely Setor (Volta Region), Manu (Western Region), Wedaga (Upper East Region), Akosua (Oti Region) and Mfodwo (Bono Region) to win the crown, cash of GH¢10,000 and a brand new MG vehicle.