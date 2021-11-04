‘Police Service Still Worth Dying For ‘

DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba, has assured officers of the Ghana Police Service that their efforts and contributions to the functioning of the service are very much appreciated and will never go unnoticed.

According to him, the service is committed to the welfare of all officers and will not hesitate to reward or eulogise hardworking officers who display high level of patriotism and dedication towards the protection of lives and property while on duty.

He urged officers of the Ghana Police Service to discard their long-held position that the Police Service is not worth dying for.

DCOP Dr. Gariba was speaking at a programme at the forecourt of the Upper East Regional Police Headquarters to recognise the contributions of police officers who died in the line of duty.

The programme was also an opportunity to commiserate with the families of the departed heroes and heroines of the Ghana Police Service.

The Upper East Region has not lost any police officer in the course of 2021, but families of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, from the year 2016 were at the event. According to the police, a total of 42 police officers have lost their lives while on duty since 2016.

DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba noted that the police administration has set aside November 2, to recognise the roles and contributions of “fallen” officers and commiserate with their families each year, to demonstrate to the world that the Police Service is worth dying for.

He added that the hardworking police officers who lose their lives while on duty will continue to be recognised.

The Regional Police Commander also called on the public to continue supporting the police with information as the service continues to combat crime in the region.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga