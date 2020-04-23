Otumfuo Probes Kotoko $180,000 Esperance Debt

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked a committee to probe the circumstances leading to FIFA ruling for the club to pay a staggering US$180,000 debt to Tunisian giants, Esperance.

The same committee has also been charged to investigate the failure of Kotoko to meet its regulatory obligations for the Premier League licensing system for the 2019/2020 season and submit their report to the Asante King.

The committee has been given four weeks to submit their findings and recommendations to the Kotoko owner, and until that is done, the Kotoko fraternity has been admonished to stay calm and unite as one family.

“Manhyia Palace appeals to all who profess to have Asante Kotoko Sporting Club at heart to put aside all their disagreements and unite behind the club,” Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff, Manhyia Palace, disclosed in a press release.

The Manhyia Palace, he said, is aware of a media warfare over non-payment by Kotoko of a debt of US$180,000 owed to Esperance as a result of a FIFA ruling in 2016 and subsequent transfer of a Kotoko player to the same club (Esperance) in 2018.

He also said the palace is aware of a considerable controversy that has been generated over the alleged failure of the club to meet the regulatory requirements of the Premier League licensing system for the 2019/2020 season, which he claimed is not healthy for Kotoko.

“The palace is deeply concerned by the acrimony and the unending attacks upon individual officers, which can only have the effect of undermining the unity and integrity of Asante Kotoko family and bringing the club into disrepute,” he bemoaned.

Kofi Badu said the Manhyia Palace has called for the immediate cessation of all media hostilities as it take steps to deal with any issues confronting the club, assuring that the club will not suffer any danger, so the fans should remain calm.

“Supporters and concerned patrons are assured that action is being taken to meet the obligations of the club and there is no danger of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club being allowed to suffer any consequential penalties,” he said.

Kofi Badu also disclosed that current Kotoko Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, has submitted the report of his administration for his three-year mandate and the report is being evaluated for the Asantehene’s consideration.

He stated that an announcement will be made in due course on the future direction of the club, stressing that Kotoko needs total peace at the moment; therefore, stakeholders in the club ought to cease fire and rather unite and champion the interest of Asante Kotoko.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi