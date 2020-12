The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his wife, Lady Julia, as well as the Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu, have voted in the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

They cast their ballots at the Manhyia Palace Polling Station 1.

Top government officials, including the MP for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, accompanied the Asante Monarch to the polling station, DGN Online’s Joe Awuah, reported from the Palace.

By DGN Online Election Team