Our Culture Must Be Visible

Mr Yamoah

THE GHANA Culture Forum (GCF) is calling for government policies and programmes to give the nation’s culture and creative arts top billing in the era of globalization and cultural adulteration.

National Chairman of GCF, Asare Konadu Yamoah said there was the need to guarantee Ghana’s cultural heritage and traditions by giving them prominence so that they were not buried by foreign cultures.

He has therefore asked all Ghanaians for their support to ensure that the country’s culture and creative arts continue to be easily seen on every available platform as they are under threat, following a huge change in television viewing habits.

Speaking at the GCF’s maiden meeting in Kumasi, Mr Yamoah said strategies had been put in place to ensure that the Ghana Culture Forum had presence in all the 16 regions.

According to him, creative arts and culture present major economic and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth to set their future in the creative industry, which guarantees the best possible outcomes for society.

He was worried about people’s perception about Ghana’s culture designated to be drumming and dancing, adding that the executives of GCF are determined to change the narrative and wrong tag.

The Ashanti Regional Director of National Culture, Barima Asumadu Sekyere, said the maiden meeting of the GCF was held in Kumasi because it was the epicentre of the nation’s culture and traditions.

He defined culture as the way of life of a people, including the food they ate and clothes they wore.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi