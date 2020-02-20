Samsung Unveils KiDi As Brand Ambassador

Mr Eugene Nahm (left) interracting with KiDi after signing the deal

Highlife and afro-pop singer Dennis Nana Dwamena, aka KiDi, has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Samsung electronics.

The one-year ambassadorial deal is expected to create a mutual benefit between KiDi and Samsung as well as raise more brand awareness for all Samsung products in Ghana and the West African sub-region.

The deal is also expected to amplify KiDi’s profile while connecting more people with the power of Samsung Galaxy devices.

The talented singer is one of Ghana’s most promising young stars with large following.

Hit songs like ‘Say You Love Me’; ‘Odo‘ and the more recent ‘Adiepena‘ have garnered a huge following for the popular star, making him a household name.

Mr. Eugene Nahm, Managing Director of Samsung Ghana noted that KiDi’s music career trajectory exhibits and exudes characteristics that truly reflect Samsung’s brand promise and aspirations for the new decade.

“It is an honour to have a young music icon like KiDi, who is loved by many Ghanaians, as a Samsung brand ambassador. KiDi effortlessly connects with the new generation who have also embraced the Galaxy A Series and we look forward to him being part of the Samsung family,” Mr. Nahm said.

Speaking on his association with Samsung, KiDi said “Samsung and I share a common mission to bring joy to people. Together, we will do great things. I know the year ahead is filled with possibilities.”

ABOUT SAMSUNG

Samsung has been inspiring the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the world of smartphones, TVs, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions.