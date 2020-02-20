Thrills @ ‘Experience With Diana Hamilton’ Concert

Diana Hamilton

This year’s edition of the concert dubbed “Experience with Diana Hamilton” held last Sunday at the ICGC Calvary Temple, Sakumono in Accra, turned out to be highly entertaining as all the artistes billed for the night thrilled fans with magnificent live performances.

Organized by the award winning gospel artiste Diana Hamilton, the event saw performances from Joe Mettle, CSP Kofi Sarpong, Akesse Brempong, Emmanuel Smith-Tali, Jeshurun Okyere and others who gave outstanding performances to entertain their various fans.

In a packed auditorium, a section of music fans were spotted singing and dancing as the performing artistes took to the stage one after the other.

Diana Hamilton, the headline artiste thrilled fans with some of her popular gospel songs such as ‘Mo Ne Yo’, ‘Wasem’ and ‘Nsenkyerene Nyankopon’.

The award winning gospel act, whose passion for praise and worship has seen her minister across Europe, had music fans on their feet throughout the time she was on stage.

Diana Hamilton really expressed her love for gospel music throughout her stage performance.

“The Experience with Diana Hamilton” concert is an interdenominational gospel concert held annually in Accra and Kumasi.

The Kumasi edition will be held at Bantama Church of Pentecost this Sunday.

It will feature Hossana hitmaker Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA), the rising sensational worshipper Efe Grace and Akesse Brempong.