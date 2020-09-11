Outrage, Death Threats Over Netflix ‘Cuties’ Movie

US streaming giant, Netflix is facing global condemnation for debuting a movie sexualizing 11-year-olds.

The controversial French film titled: Cuties debuted on Netflix a few days ago.

But it is generating outrage, with the Director of the film, Maïmouna Doucouré, reportedly saying she has received death threats for the movie.

Again, the movie has been banned in Brazil, even though

Doucouré is defending her movie.

Twitter reactions towards the coming of age movie reveals that it stars 11-year-old teenagers twerking sensually, taking photos of their vaginas, watching porn and playing with condoms while posting their activities online.

As a result, Netflix is being condemned for allegedly promoting paedophilia and encouraging the hypersexualization of children.

About the movie

Cuties follows the story of Amy, a Senegalese from a Muslim family who defies her conservative family traditions after becoming fascinated by a twerk dancing crew.

It won an award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival amid critical acclaim.

By Melvin Tarlue