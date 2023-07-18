OV Clarifies Black Arm Label Association

OV

Barbara Naa Nyarko, better known as OV, has refuted allegations that she is affiliated with the Black Arm record label.

OV, a product of MTN Hitmaker, stated recently in an interview with Prudent on DGN‘s entertainment programme, Entertainment Guide, “I never signed any contract with the Black Arm label. Despite the rumours, I never entered into a deal with Black Arm.”

She acknowledged their ongoing relationship and Blakk Cedi’s unflinching support, but she vehemently denied any association with the late Burniton Music Group manager.

Previously, OV was signed to the Burniton Music Group, headed by the sensational dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, during the managerial reign of Blakk Cedi.

OV was the subject of rumours that she would follow in the footsteps of Kelvyn Bwoy and sign with the prestigious Black Arm label after the turmoil that followed the split between her old boss, Stonebwoy, and Blakk Cedi in 2019.

The former Burnition Music Group signee, however, denied the allegations, claiming she never signed a contract with Blakk Cedi’s Black Arm label.

Late in 2019, Stonebwoy and Blakk Cedi split up due to disagreements on how to treat theBurniton Music Group label’s artistes.

She has released ‘No Perfect Vibe’ and ‘Blessings and Lessons’on all streaming platforms.