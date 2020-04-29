Over 10 Artistes To Perform At 3 Music Awards

KiDi

This year’s edition of the annual 3 Music Awards being organized to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry in Ghana will be held on Saturday, May 2.

The virtual event will come on live from a location in Accra to audiences on Joy Prime, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram as well as partner web platforms.

Originally scheduled for last month, organizers chose the option of holding it virtually due to Ghana’s ban on gatherings of more than 25 people, as well as social distancing measures.

The organizers said the awards ceremony which would be hosted by Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z host, Naa Ashorkor and the host of Prime Morning on Joy Prime, Jay Foley, would feature a handful of working staff and performers.

Artistes billed to perform at the event included KiDi, Cina Soul, Kweku Smoke, Bosom P-Yung, Lord Paper, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Camidoh and a host of others.

According to organizers, all the artistes billed to perform at the show would treat the audience to unforgettable and splendid performances.

Known to be one of the most patronized and exciting events on the entertainment calendar in Ghana Music, 3 Music awards had for the last two years attracted a record attendance of Ghanaians and other Africans.

The Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Networks, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, revealed that proceeds from the final week of voting would be donated to the Covid-19 Trust Fund.

The awards ceremony will have 26 categories such as African act of the year, Afro beats/Afro pop Song of the Year, Best Collaboration of the Year, Best Female Vocal Performance, Best Male Vocal Performance, Breakthrough Act of the Year and Best Rap Performance.

Others are Digital Act of the Year, DJ of the Year, Fan Army of the Year, Female Act of the Year, Gospel Act of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Group of the Year, Highlife Act of the Year and Hiplife Song of the Year.

The rest are Male Act of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Producer of the Year and Viral Song of the Year.

Being organized by 3Music Networks, the event is sponsored by Pulse.com.gh, Joy Fm, Hitz Fm, Joy Prime TV, Fantasy Entertainment, EnE Ghana and Nasco Electronics.

By George Clifford Owusu