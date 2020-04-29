FIFA Medical Expert Wants Premier League Cancelled

A FIFA medical expert has called for the Premier League 2019/2020 season to be terminated.

Michel D’Hooghe says football should not resume till September 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments are a blow to fans hoping for a restart in the next few months with ‘Project Restart’ making the news in recent days.

“The world is not ready for competitive football,” D’Hooghe says in an Sky Sports News per The Independent.

“I hope this can change very quickly and I sincerely hope that. Today you need more patience.”

“Football can only be possible if contact is possible again. Football remains a contact sport and contact is one of the first things everyone says that you should avoid.”

“If they could start 2020-21 in September they could eventually avoid a second attack from the virus.”

NEW: Strong interview with FIFA medical chief Dr Michel D’Hooghe. Doesn’t want football to return before Sept 1 – “This is the most dramatic situation we have lived in since the Second World War.” More on @SkySportsNews #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rD77YY5I8w — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 28, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue