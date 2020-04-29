Citi TV To Honour Health Workers With Virtual Concert

Kwabena Kwabena

Accra-based television station, Citi TV, will be holding a virtual concert on May 1 (May Day) in honour of health workers who have been hailed for their role on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Health workers have been at the forefront of the national conversation since Ghana recorded its first Covid-19 cases on March 12, 2020.

“We just thought that since May 1 is workers day, we should put a little concert together for them,” Head of Programmes at Citi TV, Jessica Opare Saforo, said when the concert was announced.

“We recognize the work and importance of our healthcare workers. We realize that they are sacrificing so much for everyone to be able to move around freely,” she added.

Ten musical acts will be performing for free from 9am to 3pm in Citi TV‘s studios.

The personalities who are billed to perform are Okyeame Kwame, Akwaboah, Cina Soul, Knii Lantey, Fameye, Amandzeba, Tagoe Sisters, Kwabena Kwabena and Joe Mettle.

Aside music, there will be poetry from Apiokor, Chief Moomen and Nana Asase.

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count stands at 1,550, according to the Ghana Health Service’s most recent update.