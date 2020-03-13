Over 40 Artists To Showcase Works At Heritage Art Festival

Akwaboah Jnr.

Over 40 artists are gearing up to display their artworks at the maiden edition of Citi FM/TV’s Heritage Art Festival.

The event, being held at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s (AMA) office complex, kicked off yesterday, March 12 and will end on Saturday, March 14.

This festival, as part of the Heritage Month celebration, serves as a platform to enjoy and celebrate artistic impressions from Ghanaian artists as they showcase their work telling the Ghanaian story through art.

About 40 visual and fine artists will be exhibiting their works at the event.

As part of activities for the festival, there will also be art installations, live portraits, art exhibition and the painting of “Accra’s Biggest Canvas.”

The art festival will be crowned off with an event that will allow willing patrons to explore the taste of Ghana for a day.

Also at the forecourt of the AMA on March 14, 2020, Citi FM and Citi TV would treat taste buds to delicious food from across Ghana with the “Back to Your Village Bazaar”.

The climax of the whole celebration will be on March 28, 2020 at the Accra International Conference Centre with the Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) concert.

The concert will feature exciting line-up of highlife gurus like Ofori Amponsah, Akwaboah Jnr., KK Fosu, Tagoe Sisters, Kwan Pa, the Evergreen Dance Band and a host of others.