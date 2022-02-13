Oxlade Apologizes Over Sex Tape

Oxlade

Nigerian Singer Oxlade has publicly apologized to his fans and the lady in his alleged leaked Sex tape.

According to him, he was sorry, indicating that he didn’t leak the video.

On Tuesday, February 8, the video of a man believed to be Oxlade got leaked via the Snapchat platform.

The video was allegedly leaked by his friend, who, after the singer sent him also decided to make it public.

The video had since gone viral on social media.

Oxlade trended number in Ghana on Wednesday as a result.

The lady in the video was allegedly identified as Rachyyveer, an Ivorian actress and model.

Oxlade took to his Twitter on Saturday evening, February 12 to apologize to the lady stating she did not deserve the kind of exposure she got via the viral video.

He also tendered an apology to his fans.

He wrote; I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my business out there. Betrayals are very real and In this same token I want to apologize to the woman in the video, who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly apologies to my fans and well-wishers.”

By Francis Addo