I Hated Men But God Punished Me To Love Them-Abena Korkor

Mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has disclosed that she once hated men.

According to her, she started hating men after her neighbour took advantage of her at age 5.

In a new video circulating on social media in which she released a tall list of men she had ever had sex with, Abena however indicated that God has turned that hate for men into love.

“This is the full list of men I slept with ever since I came on this earth. The first time I had sex I was 5years old, it was my neighbour. I have forgotten his name but I have never forgotten how I felt. From that day, I hated men with all passion. I hated men and because I hated men, God said I will punish you by loving men so dearly,” she stated.

Interestingly among the tall list of men she had slept with, Abena said her cousin was part.

By Francis Addo