Pablo, Nyame ‘Killed’ Osei – After Fufu Meal

DETAILS HAVE emerged about how Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah, alias Pablo, and Lance Corporal Stephen Kweku Nyame, shared a bowl of fufu with their friend, the late Constable Emmanuel Osei, in the morning of Monday, June 14, 2021, at one of the eateries behind the Police Headquarters in Accra, before attacking and killing him in the afternoon on the same day, as he escorted a bullion van at Adedenkpo, Jamestown in Accra.

This paper has learnt that Pablo even paid a glowing tribute to his friend on Facebook after the robbery attack that claimed his life.

Facebook Post / Burial

On his Facebook wall, Pablo posted a message that said he would forever miss Constable Osei.

“You still dey my heart forever. Jah guide your soul RIP Osei,” it read.

Among other things, Pablo, in a short video posted on his Facebook page, was captured with other police officers with a poster of Osei, chanting dirges.

Sacked From School

This paper also learnt that Pablo, who was a student at the Sunyani Secondary School, was allegedly sacked by the school authorities for engaging in theft.

Tongues are wagging as to why the Police Service was unable to do a background check on the prospective recruits, considering its investigative prowess.

From Best Recruit To Deadly Criminal

Details of the secret lifestyle of Lance Corporal Stephen Kweku Nyame have shocked many of his colleagues following his arrest in connection with the bullion van robberies recently.

Nyame happened to be one of the policemen with high prospects in the service after his recruit training in Accra.

Many of his colleagues who passed out with him in July 2017, penciled him to become a top police officer in the near future, considering his exceptional performance at the training school.

Apart from being one of the 618 recruits who passed out from the Tesano Police Training School in Accra, he was also part of those selected for specialised training.

Corporal Kweku Nyame was one of the pioneers in the child-friendly policing initiative, which the service has adopted as one of its strategic priorities.

He emerged the best in drill, an award which was personally given to him by the then Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu.

Barely five years after joining the service, Corporal Kweku Nyame was said to have moved from fighting crime to indulging in it.

According to a senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity to DAILY GUIDE, Pablo and Nyame, together with others, were later trained in high risk situations such as rescue operations, armed robbery, public order management, terrorist attacks and unarmed combat after completing their basic recruit training.

He said due to the increasing spate of robberies involving the use of motorbikes in recent times, the police administration, as part of strategies to clamp down on the menace, selected skilled personnel, including Pablo and Nyame, to train them in that regard.

“These boys were very talented and taught how to shoot with AK-47 while riding a motor bike,” adding that nobody would imagine these young talented policemen, could venture into such kind of trade.

Police Discovery

On Monday, March 7, 2022, a statement issued by the police said they had made a major breakthrough in the bullion van robberies after months of investigations.

Some two policemen, according to the police statement, were masterminds behind the multiple robbery attacks on bullion vans in the Greater Accra Region.

The police described the development as a major breakthrough in the fight against bullion van robbery attacks.

It said the robbery attack around Kingsway somewhere in February 2021, and in Baatsona, Spintex, in March 2021, Jamestown, Adedenkpo, in June 2021, and the recent attempted robbery at North Kaneshie Industrial Area, in February 2022, were said to have been orchestrated by these two officers whose names were initially withheld.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the two policemen arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were killed. Four other policemen and a civilian were arrested.

According to the police, details of the killed policemen are No.58284 Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah, No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame who had earlier been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies.

They were said to have been shot and pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital, where they were rushed to for treatment.

News about Corporal Kweku Nyame’s association with the bullion van robberies has since sent shivers down the spine of many police officers, especially his course mates, considering his performance at the training school and subsequent deployment to the National SWAT unit.

Remand

An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, remanded into police custody the four other suspected policemen and a civilian who are said to be behind the spate of bullion van robberies that rocked the Accra metropolis sometime last year and early this year.

The policemen arrested included No. 58370 Const.

Afisu Yaro Ibrahim; No. 58586 Const. Albert Ofosu popularly called Cypher; No. 58355 Const. Richard Boadu popularly called Osor; No. 58525 Const. Rabiu Jambedu, as well as a civilian called Razak Alhassan aka Zak, a scrap dealer. Investigations continue.

