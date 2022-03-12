Kisa Gbekle Declares 2022 As Her Year Of ‘Ashawo’

Controversial actress, Kisa Gbekle has declared the year 2022 as her year of prostitution (Ashawo), months after viral reports that she had undergone the knife to enhance her body.



Kisa has allegedly blown GH¢60,000 on her body enhancement procedure.

This has led to several showbiz observers slamming her on various platforms for spending that huge sum on just looking good.

In a viral video which is a snippet of her upcoming interview on the Delay Show, she disclosed that the money she used for the surgery was from proceeds she gained from selling footballers from her football academy called Kisa Soccer Academy in the Volta Region.

She claimed she hasn’t regretted spending the money because she is benefitting from all the cash she spent on enhancing her body.

According to her, men who are attracted to curvy and endowed women continue to flood her DM with proposals.

She, therefore, went on to declare this year as her ‘ashawo’ season, a time to cash out on all the monies she invested into getting bigger butts and a snatched waist.

“I sold my players, after that, I went under the knife,” she stated.

“I don’t think it is a good idea, because I have other players whom I have to groom and also shower them with presents. Currently, there’s no money but things are looking positive. Looking fine is good because wherever you go, men will approach you. My DMs are flooded with messages. This 2022 is my ashawo season,” she laughed in the viral video she shared on her Instagram on Thursday