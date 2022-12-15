Pablo Strips Sammy Gyamfi Naked

George Opare Addo

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is boiling at high intensity after the National Youth and Women’s Congress held at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The re-elected National Organiser of NDC George Apare Addo has started responding to his opponents after retaining his position as a national officer.

Pablo as he is affectionately called has exposed the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi on how he has amassed wealth within a shortest time he joined the NDC though they are in opposition.

He has questioned Sammy Gyamfi’s source of wealth including a plush house at Airport Hills in Accra, asking him explain to

explain how he financed the mansion.

Speaking on Accra based media outlet, Pablo, who narrowly defeated Yaw Brogya Genfi to win his re-election, said that he contested Sammy Gyamfi and not Brogya.

He therefore dared Sammy Gyamfi to justify his ownership of the opulent home on TV as to where his income comes from.

“As for this election, it was that Airport Hills small boy I contested not Brogya, I said today I will mention names… I contested Sammy Gyamfi and I won. He is a small boy. There is nothing he can match me on, I have lived life well. He is a small boy,” Pablo said.

Sammy Gyamfi publicly supported his buddy Yaw Brogya Genfi in the party’s just-concluded Women and Youth elections, by 25 votes. Sammy Gyamfi has turned into a hurdle that Opare Addo must overcome, according to Opare Addo, who is not happy with him.

“Yes, Sammy Gyamfi has now become an obstacle and in my way and this my second term I will not joke! I will cut away anybody who stands in my way as an obstacle. It is only action that we will see. Action action action….” Opare Addo said.

The reelected NDC youth leader requested that Sammy Gyamfi describe his occupation and how he built property in Airport Hills.

“Mugabe, ask Sammy Gyamfi how he built a house at Airport Hills, what work does he do?” Pablo demanded to know.

This has caused Sammy Gyamfi to be confused as he posted on Facebook with a bible verse describing Pablo as a folly who does not deserve his time.

Immediately afterwards, Pablo also hit hard at the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George over a post the latter made on social media concerning him.

He described Sam George as chatterbox without integrity in Parliament.

“Can Sam George stand in my face for a second, and tell me the nonsense he’s writing on Facebook? Look at that!

“Which integrity does Sam George have in Parliament? Which among his colleague MPs respect him? In 2016, l was the one giving him money to contest elections. How dare him?,” Opare Addo fumes when speaking on Accra based radio station, Asempa Fm’s ,Ekosiisen show.

According to him, Sam George was one of his errands boys who have grown wings and want to destroy him.

“Sam George was one of my small boys who used to follow me around. He’s an ingrate who doesn’t deserve my time. He’s a certified LIAR!,” he added.

This follows a post made by Sam George on Facebook that warning Pablo to desist from mentioning his name in his conversations.

He said “I have watched clips of George Opare Addo making asinine and reckless comments on an Accra based radio station.

“Let me serve notice to him that others he attacks may choose to be silent but not Sam George. This should be the last time he goes anywhere and runs his loose mouth on my person.

“Today, he calls me an influence peddler! I do not blame him. When in 2008, I wrote all his campaign speeches because he was not connecting with his electorate, I guess I was peddling influence? What has he achieved that I would be jealous of?

“He attempted to go to Parliament and lost miserably at a time the NDC as a party was most attractive and won the 2008 elections. Is it his failure I would be envious of? When in 2015, 2016, 2019 & 2020 I went up against the establishment both within and outside our Party and WON all those elections, where were you?

“After you bragged that you would win a landslide victory, we all saw the contrived small margin you won with after disenfranchising persons whose names were on the register. “The results are testament that you have not done as well as you delude yourself into thinking. The illusions of grandeur you create in that insipid mind of yours are creations of your weak mind. An intelligent person would have started a proper introspection to see how your landslide became a narrow escape.

“When you sent a camera crew to Parliament seeking endorsement of my Colleague MPs, were they also influence peddlers? You claim to be a democrat but are pained that others have exercised their fundamental democratic right of choice? Is everything okay with you?

“And by the way, those who really fund our party, NEVER go and sit on radio and TV to run their mouths. Their wealth has made them discreet. As you brag about what you and your family have done for the NDC, be quick to add the numerous contracts the NDC has given to your family and let’s do a balancing act and see who owes who a debt of gratitude. Like our Elders say, ahwene pa nkasa.

“This is my initial response and warning to you to keep my name out of your mouth. The next time, I may not be this charitable. You have been warned!”

By Vincent Kubi