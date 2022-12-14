EOCO Busts Cars Stealing Syndicate…37 Luxury Cars Retrieved

Maame Yaw Tiwaa Addo-Danquah – EOCO Boss

Ten persons have been rounded by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as vehicle stealing syndicate in Ghana.

The officials also retrieved 37 luxury cars reportedly stolen from Canada and United States and shipped to Ghana from garages in the capital.

A statement from EOCO sighted by DGN Online reads that an Intelligence led operation which took place on December 9, 2022 resulted to the retrieval of some of the luxury cars stolen from United States of America and Canada.

The suspects have since been questioned, granted bail and assisting with investigations.

By Vincent Kubi