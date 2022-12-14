MTN Cuts Sod For MEGHIS Robotic Lab 

Adadevoh breaking the ground for the construction of the Robotic lab

MTN Ghana Foundation has cut the sod for the construction of a 300 square-meter ultra-modern Robotics Laboratory at the Methodist Girls Senior High School, (MEGHIS) Manfe in the Eastern Region.

The ultra-modern 100-seater robotic lab includes the construction of an e-library, a robotic practical laboratory, a gallery, and an ICT center.

The project estimated at GHS1.9 million is expected to be completed within five months.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer, of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said the MTN Foundation is committed to supporting STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in the country with the construction of robotic laboratories aim at ensuring positive transformation in the country.

” The Methodist Girls have set the world record after emerging winners of the 2020 World Robotic Competition for the second time. I’m very optimistic that with the construction of the robotic lab many more awards and recognitions will be achieved in the coming years” he said.

He said STEM robotics is imparting the delivery of Health, Agriculture, and Education.

Mr. Adadevoh also acknowledged the government’s ICT/Robotics projects such as the Girls in ICT to promote the teaching and learning of ICT/ Robotics in schools to bridge the gap between the digital divide between females and males.

“Through this initiative we see more young girls being encouraged to pursue STEM courses and robotics programmes. This effort in helping Girls in ICT and young people to get themselves acquitted to the changing world of technology.”

He said the MTN foundation will equip the laboratory with computers and accessories, robotic tools and types of equipment, furniture, electrical equipment, and internet services, among other STEM tools to facilitate the activities of the centre.

He said the project is in fulfilment of a promise we made during MTN Ghana’s 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2021 and falls in line with its strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

Chief of Manfe and Kyidonhene of Akuapeman Traditional Council, Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku III, commended the school for Championing robotics and STEM education in Ghana and the World at large.

“The construction of the robotic lab will encourage all students to put in their maximum effort to learn more about STEM and robotics”.

“I will applaud the MTN Ghana Foundation for their effort to construct the project to help our girls, “he said.

Headmistress of the Manfe Methodist Girls SHS, Madam Winifred Siedu Arthur said the MTN robotic project is a validation of the school’s commitment and work towards ensuring students are educated on robotic and STEM education.

” This is an encouragement to the school at a time the government is bent on transforming the education sector with STEM. We appeal to other organizations to reach out to us in any way to help develop the school” she stated.

