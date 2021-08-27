$pacely: Guide Radio ‘1UP Artiste’ Of August

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Elorm Amenya, professionally known as $pacely, has been named Guide Radio 91.5 FM’s 1UP Artiste of August following the release of his new project titled ‘Keanu’.

$pacely, who is a member of trap music collective La Meme Gang, has created a niche in Ghana’s entertainment industry and collaborated with Kwesi Arthur, Nxwrth, RJZ, Pappy Kojo, Kiddblack, KwakuBS, Kofi Mole, and Darkovibes.

His new project, ‘Keanu’, is a representation of his growth as an artiste. Titled after one of his many aliases, ‘Keanu’ is a diverse hiphop trap project with impressive features from the Kumerican camp, some La Meme Gang members, and label mates from Labadi Music.

The features are expansive as well as with the artiste securing verses from francophone rappers, Cyano Gene and Green Nagasaki.

$pacely is currently working on his next two projects which features several artistes including Kwesi Arthur, Pappy Kojo, Nigeria’s Odunsi, BOJ, and more.

The artiste’s fan base has grown steadily and his ability to flow smoothly in English and French has found him a fan base inclusive of many francophones.

$pacely’s distinct style is recognisable and his vocals coupled with his interesting use of ad-libs make his music different and enjoyable. Sonically, the Keanu project is a well-produced one bound to make its claim in the trap-hiphop space.

While dabbling in music in Senior High School, he worked on a song which he later released as his first official single, ‘Love On Drugs’.

1UP Artiste is a Guide Radio 91.5FM initiative. Every month, an extremely talented artiste is selected and amplified by the station both on-air and digitally. Through interviews, curated content, and more, Guide Radio connects the 1UP artiste to a wider audience and brings fans closer to the artiste.

Listen to Guide Radio 91.5FM or stream on DailyGuideNetwork.com. Find us on social media @GuideRadio915 across all platforms and get to know more about $pacely.