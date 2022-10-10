PaGya Literary Festival To Open In Accra

Elizabeth Johnson

The 2022 edition of PaGya Literary Festival will on Friday, October 14, take off at the Goethe-Institut, Foundation for Contemporary Art and The Netherlands Embassy – all in Accra.

Readings, panel discussions, performances, book launches, sales, literary prize awards and events will characterise the festival, which engages all literary forms such as fiction, poetry, spoken word, comic/ graphic novels and creative non-fiction such as travel writing and literary blogging.

Writers, poets, literary performers, academics, editors, illustrators, librarians, literary agents, bloggers and many other literary practitioners from various parts of the world would find a welcoming space to showcase their works and fraternise during the festival.

PaGya 2022 will welcome a wide array of guests including Kwaw Ansah, Molara Wood, Dr. Ọbádélé Bakari Kambon, Dr. Patricia Jabbeh Wesley, Philippe Sands, Vamba Sherif, Prof. Ato Quayson, Dr. Eghosa Imasuen, Efe Paul Azino, Dr. Wale Okediran, Kwaku-Sakyi-Addo, Amandzeba Nat Brew and Ryan Van Winkle.

Others are Michelle Alipao Chikaonda, Agur Schiff, Mohammed Ahmed Polo, Alba Kunadu S. Amoo-Gottfried, Dr. Asangba Reginald Taluah, Ama Asantewa Diaka, Aseye Tamakloe, Empi Baryeh, Ivor Agyeman-Duah and Katleho Kano Shoro.

Over the years, the festival has grown to include art talks, art and literary exhibitions, film screenings and many more.

The festival also offers booksellers, publishers and independent authors to showcase and sell their books.

Goethe-Institut Ghana, Embassy of The Netherlands, Foundation for Contemporary Art, Delegation of the European Union, Anglogold Ashanti and DAkpabli Publishers are sponsoring the festival, which ends on Sunday, October 16, 2022.