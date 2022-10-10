Bawumia Commissions Salaga Market Project

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commissioning the Salaga Market Complex Project

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has Commissioned the Salaga Market Complex Project in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah region.

Dr. Bawumia assured the people of the East Gonja municipality and the Savannah region that under the Government of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, the newly-created Savannah Region will continue to see accelerated and unprecedented development.

As part of the Vice President’s tour of the Savannah region, he also inspected the GHS 273.5 million 71 km Bunjai-Fufulso road project at Yapei in the Savannah region.

The Bunjai-Fufulso road project, being undertaken by Mawums Limited, commenced in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

The project will provide pavement works, primer seal and sealing of the entire 71km road, construction of drainage structures and other concrete works, and 85,200 meters of road line markings.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Kpembewura, Abu Jinapor and others in Kpembe

The project will provide the traveling public with an improved and shorter alternative route and reduce journey time linking Salaga, North East Gonja to Damongo, West Gonja, Savannah regional capital.

He also inspected the Agenda 111 project at Kpalbe in the North East Gonja district of the Savannah region.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his excitement about the agenda 111 project at Kpalbe adding that the district have not had a hospital since independence and encouraged the contractor to ensure that the project is completed on time to serve the good people of Kpalbe and its environs.

“ I will encourage the contractors to double their efforts to meet the timelines so that we can get this hospital done.”

Responding to the Kpembewura’s request from government to help upgrade the Kpembe Nursing Training College to be able to undertake degree courses , the Vice President revealed that Kpembe Nursing Training College has been given the approval by the Ministry of Health to run BSc in Nursing and BSc in Public Health programmes, and pending ratification by the Ghana Tertiary Education Council, the courses should start to run next year.

The Overlord of Kpembe Traditional Area, KpembeWura Daari Haruna Bismark, who welcomed the Vice President to his palace in Kpembe appealed to government to ensure that the Salaga-Makango road which is ongoing is completed on time for the benefit of travelers.

Kpembe Wura assured the Vice President of his continuous support to assist the government to ensure that East Gonja municipality and the Savannah region as a whole are developed.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga