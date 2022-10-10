Police Chases Man For Defiling Girl, 13

A MAN, who infamously abducted a 13-year-old girl (name withheld) and subjected her to countless sexual bouts, is currently in hot waters.

Identified only as Emmanuel, the suspect reportedly abducted the girl around 6:30 pm on September 25 and released her the following day.

Emmanuel was said to have released his libido on the hapless young girl.

The unfortunate incident, according to a Fomena District Police report seen by the paper, happened at Adanse Bena near Dompoase in the Ashanti Region.

The report said the parents of the young girl reported the case to the police after their daughter had narrated how Emmanuel defiled her to them.

“On 26/09/22 at about 1:30 pm, complainant Ruth Agyapomah, 45, of Dompoase, accompanied by her husband Mark Asare, reported that their 13-year-old daughter, a pupil of Boabeng Primary School, Dompoase, left home on 25/9/22 at about 6:30 pm and never returned.

“That she resurfaced on 26/9/22 at about 1:30 pm and when questioned she informed the mother that one Emmanuel of Adansi Bena lured her into his room and defiled her severally,” the report stated.

The report said a police medical form was issued to the victim through the complainant “and same was returned duly endorsed by a medical officer.”

Meanwhile, the police said efforts were underway to trace the culprit and apprehend him for investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi