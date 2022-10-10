Teenage Pregnancies Surge In Kintampo South

Some school children at the event

AUTHORITIES AT Kintampo South District in Bono East Region have expressed worry that despite efforts being put in place by government to provide free education at pre-tertiary level, some students are engaging in social vices, thereby making government efforts useless.

The District Director of Education, Daniel Yaw Appiah, revealed this yesterday when he addressed the chiefs and people of Anyimah Traditional Area during the 10th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of the chief of the town, Obrempon Ameyaw Amponsem II, which also concides with performance of traditional rites to welcome the eating of new yams.

Addressing the chiefs and people, Mr. Appiah lamented that 13 candidates at the time of writing 2021 BECE became pregnant, while this year, three girls have been detected to be pregnant in the Anyimah community alone.

In an interview with the paper, headteacher of the JHS school, Bright Baffour, said the pregnant girls have been reported to the District Girls Coordinator at the District Assembly, adding that the girls are being encouraged to attend classes to enable them write this year’s BECE, which comes off October 17, 2022.

“One of them has already given birth and we are encouraging her to come to school,” he said.

The District Director of Education also disclosed the encroachment on school lands, and pleaded with the chiefs and elders to intervene and stop the practice.

He assured government would continue to provide necessary infrastructure and teaching learning materials.

The chief of Anyima, on his part, lamented teenage pregnancy is affecting academic progression of young girls.

“The increasing teenage pregnancies in the community is affecting academic progression of our young girls.

“The situation has risen because most of these girls move outside Anyima for senior high school education, and return with pregnancies,” he stated.

He, therefore, appealed to government to complete an abandoned Free SHS block in the community.

The DCE of Kintampo South, Opoku Nyame, assured that government is making frantic effort to complete all abandoned school projects.

