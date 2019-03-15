Palm Oil Millers Outdoor One Million Seedlings

Paul Amaning (middle) with the guest speaker and the chiefs cutting the tape

THE ARTISANAL Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana has launched its one million seedlings project.

The project dubbed: “Promoting a Sustainable Oil Palm Industry” was unveiled on Tuesday at Akyem Asuom in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Buffer Stock, Alhaji Abdul Hanan Wahab, expressed that “I am very optimistic we will go international very soon because a lot of African countries are here to learn from us on the free senior high school and the feeding component in it’’.

He said he was impressed to witness the production and processing of the oil palm, adding that ‘’ I have no single regret for giving this region the opportunity to produce and supply nationwide with palm oil”

According to him, the Free Senior High School has encountered numerous challenges since its introduction in September 2017.

The challenges, notwithstanding, he commended officials of the association for making sure that palm oil was delivered to Senior High Schools nationwide.

He indicated that the government was very committed to providing jobs for Ghanaians.

Executive Chairman of the Association, Paul Amaning, explained that their motive as an association was to make palm oil one of the leading commodities in Ghana.

He said the Association has decided to assist all farmers with seedlings.

According to him, disbursement of the seedlings to farmers would be done through the association’s local executives.

Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II, Asuomhene, who chaired the occasion told the launch, urged support for the association’s project.

He said “we the chiefs of this noble land, promise to support give lands to this great institution anytime they are ready to plant their seedlings. We need to help ourselves for the government to help us.”

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Asuom