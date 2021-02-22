Palmdeti Returns To GIS

Francis Palmdeti

Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI), Francis Palmdeti, has ended his duty tour of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and now back with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

A statement from the NIA pointed out that he was on secondment to the authority; a Head of Corporate Affairs from October 3, 2017 and ending on January 12, 2021.

He has since been reassigned to the Operations Department at the GIS headquarters.

“NIA expresses gratitude to the GIS for the secondment of ACI Palmdeti, and is appreciative of his credible contribution towards the successful implementation of the Ghana Card Project,” the authority stated.

Abdul-Ganiyu Abudu, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, has been assigned to act as Head of Corporate Affairs. Prior to joining the NIA on secondment from the Tamale Technical University (TaTU), the statement disclosed he was Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Secretaryship and Management Studies at the TaTU.

The NIA has expressed gratitude to the media for the level of cooperation they extended to ACI Palmdeti and asked for similar support for his successor.