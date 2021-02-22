Police Woman Grabbed Over Fake Insecticide

A POLICE woman and her husband have allegedly been apprehended for illegally producing fake insecticides and using the trademark of a company without authorisation from the owners.

Suspect PW/Sgt Felicia Dansowaa of Offinso MTTD after the arrest was released to report later on, but her husband, Eric Darko, was detained to assist in investigations.

A police report disclosed that quantities of AF Confidence, an insecticide with the trademark of New Okaff Industry Limited, have since been seized from the two suspects.

The report said on February 18, 2021, around 11:30am, one Kwasi Boamah Adomako, 65, Commercial Director of New Okaff Industry Ltd, Abuakwa Dadease and Desmond Karikari, Marketing Manager of Adabokrom branch of the company, lodged a complaint with the Abuakwa Divisional Criminal Investigation Department.

The two aforementioned persons complained that “on February 10, 2021, they had intelligence that a certain Felicia Dansowaa of Kumasi was producing and selling some insecticides with the company’s trademark, AF Confidence.

“The said woman was contacted on phone on February 15, 2021 to supply 200 gallons of the product at GH¢2,000.00, for which payment was made on February 17, 2021. On February 18, 2021, about 2:30pm, complainant with the police went to the house of the supplier at Kumasi Afrancho, ostensibly to collect the product.

“Eventually No.5138 PW/Sgt. Felicia Dansowaa of Offinso MTTD and her husband Eric Darko, who are responsible for producing the fake insecticide, were arrested and taken to Abuakwa police station together with the 200 gallons of the fake insecticide.

“Suspect Eric Darko was detained and the police woman released to report on February 19, 2021 to assist in investigation. The exhibit, to wit 200 gallons of fake insecticides were kept for necessary action,” the police report indicated.

Meanwhile, police later conducted a search in an uncompleted building of the police woman at Kumasi Afrancho and items including a half bag of ammonium sulphate fertiliser, a carton of kurazite insecticide, one dainess food, six sunitex insecticide empty containers and others believed to be used for the production of the suspected fake insecticides were retrieved to the Abuakwa station and kept for evidential purpose.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi