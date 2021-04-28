Pamela Promises To Win NUGS Women Development

Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey

A former Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), Pamela Aboagyewaa Mantey, seem to be ahead as delegates of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) converge in Accra this weekend to elect their new set of national executives.

Ms. Aboagyewaa is contesting for the position of Secretary for Women Development alongside two candidates from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and the University of Ghana, and ahead of the contest she told DAILY GUIDE that she has plans to make the position enviable when given the nod.

She said she would change the face of the union with her policies that focus on female empowerment, apprenticeship and business support, scholarship scheme among others.

She said every Ghanaian student, regardless of the level, should have equal opportunity and protection irrespective of gender, and was vying for the position to help bring hope to many students.

“I am contesting because I would like to be the empowering agent to facilitate the development of dynamic women entrepreneurs in Ghana by strengthening their entrepreneurial capabilities and support of government policies which focus on the growth of Ghanaian students in the former and informer sectors,” she disclosed.

This, she seeks to achieve “through the provision of services which include women empowerment, women hygiene and mental health, non-classroom apprenticeship skills, information technology, business support system as well as talent search.”

The former GTUC SRC President also served as the SRC Judiciary Clerk for the same institution between 2017-2018 and was a Greater Accra Regional SRC Planning Committee Secretary during her Senior High School days. At the Nungua Senior High School , she served as the SRC Financial Secretary between 2012 and 2013.

She has won several awards including Barclays Tertiary Scholarship Fund at GTUC in 2017-2018; Plan Ghana Scholarship, Kibi Technical Institute, 2013–2014; Best Elective Math Student, Nungua Senior High School, 2011-2012 and Best Geography Student, Nungua Senior High School among others.