Papa Bills Grabs GEA-USA Nomination

Papa Bills

Renowned radio disc jockey (DJ) and producer, Papa Bills, has been nominated in the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEA-USA) slated for July 1 at the Merkin Hall, Kauffman Music Center in New York City.

The radio DJ and producer has been nominated in Best Radio/TV Producer of the Year category.

Though there are some key contenders for the award, Papa Bills stands a chance of winning the award.

He will be competing in the category with the likes of Mr Haglah of Hitz FM, Godwin Dogbey of Okay FM, Mercy Bee, Miss Yawa of Metro TV, Philip Nai, Sandra Akakpo and Isaac of UTV.

Since he started working as radio DJ and producer two decades ago, Papa Bills has shown listeners that his style is remarkable and that he has a knack for making them smile.

He has maintained a high level of consistency in both his play and presentation styles. He has also shown radio listeners that his style is distinctive and complements his creative flair.

Papa Bills has been predicted by many radio listeners to win the award based on his inventiveness and radio presenting skills.

He is confident that his efforts in the field during the reviewed year will bring him the prize this time around.

Since joining Multimedia Group Limited in 2005, Papa Bills, born Bills Gborgli, has accumulated a wealth of knowledge in the radio industry.

He is the host of Efiada Mbosuo on Adom FM and the producer of the drive-time programme Ofie Kwanso also on Adom FM.

Despite his success, Papa Bills acknowledged that he has faced many challenges in his career.

He has educated a number of radio DJs who are currently having a significant impact on the local music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu