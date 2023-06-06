Thrills @ Berlin Street Carnival

A scene from the carnival. INSET: Fatima Adamu

The city of Berlin in Germany was filled with joy when thousands of foreign nationals attended this year’s edition of the annual street carnival dubbed ‘Carnival of Cultures’ held on May 28, 2023, after three-year COVID-19 hiatus.

The ‘Carnival of Cultures’ is an annual event in Berlin that draws tourists from all over the world, including Ghana and Nigeria among others.

It comprises a large parade where performers from different origins amuse spectators with their movements and floats in a festive environment as it honours cultural diversity.

This year’s event drew thousands of attendees from around the globe, as shown in footage of people dancing on the streets of Berlin while wearing national costumes.

Both young and old enjoyed the event’s variety of entertainment, which included live traditional music and dance.

Participants on a float around some of Berlin’s main streets were treated to diverse musical performances by different musicians and music ensembles.

Participants from Ghana, led by Fatima Adamu Suka, took advantage of the opportunity to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and music.

They were spotted dancing the highlife and the azonto, and they even performed these dances more skillfully than participants from other countries.

The organiser of the Ghanaian group in Germany, Fatima Adamu Suka, urged Ghanaians to use the carnival to promote Ghana’s culture, music and tourism industry to attract more tourists and investors.

By George Clifford Owusu