Papavi Boys Pull Down Ghana Flag In Ho

Twenty persons arrested in the Volta Region at the military training ground of a secessionist group — Homeland Study Group Foundation — have been discharged by an Accra Circuit Court, as the prosecution dropped all charges against them on Wednesday.

The accused persons comprising 19 males and a female were released after investigators concluded that the suspects were ‘victims of circumstances’ because they had no idea they were being recruited into the guerilla army of the secessionist group.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Apiorsornu, who urged the court to discharge them, said further investigations showed that there was not enough evidence to prosecute the accused persons.

The court presided over by Ellen Offei Aryeh subsequently struck out the charges as withdrawn and consequently discharged the accused persons.

The Suspects

The suspects include Justine Abotsi Kpuia, a pupil teacher; Joshua Lawoe, motor rider; Patrick Doe-Dzogbeta, repairer; Solomon Normeshie, unemployed; Moses Dakpenese, driver; Raymond Amemo, glass works; Justice Kumahor, steel bender; Christian Agbeko, unemployed; Emmanuel Tannor, salesman; William Ahiamadi, electrician and Michael Dakpenese, motor rider.

The rest are Enos Agbanyo, mason; Francis Sakyi, mason; Kwami Asorgna, unemployed; Divine Bedzrah, unemployed; Samuel Key Suglo, fisher; Vincent Abotsi, fisher; Kofi Atsu, teacher; Etse Borlor, mason, and Julius Sah, lotto agent.

They were arrested on the dawn of February 17, 2020 by a combined team of officers of the Ghana Army and police officers in a 2 a.m. dawn raid on the training ground.

They are said to have been recruited by the secessionist group led by 80-year-old Charles Kokuvi Kudzordj (aka Papavi) into what they call the Guerilla Army, and were undergoing training when they were arrested.

One Suspect

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Anthony Dormekpo, has been remanded by the court as the prosecution has charged him with two counts of “to attend meeting of a prohibited organization” and “to participate in campaign of a prohibited organization.”

The accused, according to the prosecution, is a member of the prohibited group who recruited the other 20 individuals under the guise of protocol enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces, while others were recruited to work on a farm allegedly owned by a ‘white man’.

Registration Fees

The individuals were said to have paid between GH¢400 and GH¢800 as registration fees.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyer, George Asameni, begged the court to grant him bail pending trial.

The prosecutor had told the court that they were still investigating the matter and needed the accused person to be remanded pending the conclusion of the investigations.

But Mr. Asameni told the court that there is no absolute rule that states that when someone is granted bail the police cannot conduct their investigations.

This, he said, was a ploy by the prosecution to keep the accused person incarcerated.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu opposed the application for bail, saying some of the accused persons were still at large and when granted bail, Dormekpo would interfere with investigations.

The judge then said that given the nature of the accusation, she would remand the accused person till the next court date for investigation to continue.

The case was adjourned to March 19, 2020.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak