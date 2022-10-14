Paper-Based OET Centre Launched In Ghana

Wisconsin International University College (WIUC), Ghana in partnership with the Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment Institute has launched the first-ever independent paper-based OET centre in Ghana.

Occupational English Test (OET) is an international test of English language and clinical communication skills for healthcare professionals who seek to register and work in an English-speaking country.

The candidates are assessed on their English language proficiency levels in four key areas namely; reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Speaking at the launch, Director of the Center for Professional Studies, Dr. Charles Acheampong, indicated that the establishment of the centre unlike the computer-based tests done in other centres in West Africa, will be paper-based, thereby leaving the full control of the test in the hands of the candidate.

He said the challenges faced by candidates experience with the computer-based assessments will therefore be eliminated.

He said, “The centre is equipped with all the required facilities according to OET standards. The interlocutors, invigilators, and administrators have all been recruited and given the appropriate orientation in readiness for the start of the exams.”

Dr. Acheampong further stated that the centre is ready to conduct its first test, which starts on November 19, 2022. “In the future, we hope to open centres in other locations such as Kumasi to get closer to our potential customers.”

“It is the dream of the WIUC centre to assist Ghana’s professional healthcare sector to raise its international standards and become a beacon for best practices in healthcare throughout Africa. This will enable Ghana to build on its strengths, build expertise and deepen its knowledge base,” he added.

He also assured participants of providing the best of services and ensuring that the programme succeeds due to the vibrant unit of the university.

Background

In September 2022, an official agreement was signed by the two parties, Wisconsin International University College and Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment (CBLA). This bilateral agreement in effect approved the Accra campus of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana as an appropriate hosting facility for the administration of the paper-based OET test in Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke