Parin Africa Supports Homowo Marathon

Parin Africa Managing Director (L) presenting a package to William Ezah

Parin Africa Limited, a leading company committed to building a sustainable future for Africa, has given a major boost to the 2024 edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

The company, as part of their contribution to the race, would provide funding for logistics such as stage, LED Screen, PA System among others for the organisation of the race.

The company would offer the organisers running vests and T-shirts for participants.

Managing Director of Parin Africa Limited, Ajit Jain, disclosed that his outfit is committed to the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

He added that the decision to support the marathon was part of their commitment to sports development in the country.

He recounted that, his outfit has been associated with Medivents Consult since the organisation of Kwahu Marathon and Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.

Race Director, William Ezah, expressed appreciation to the company for their support.

He said this year’s event would be one of the best in the history of the race.

Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would be held on Saturday, September 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium and finish at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena).