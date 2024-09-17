Mahama ‘Disrespects’ Chief Imam

Former President John Mahama stunned mourners at the 40th day adua (funeral) of former Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, Alhaji Mohammed Alhassan, in Accra last Sunday.

At an event that was supposed to be solemn in memory of the departed prominent banker and also to seek Allah’s divine mercy for him, Mahama turned it into a mini political event.

The former President surprised many people when he turned his tribute into a political sermon by talking about his manifesto.

Former President Mahama further shocked the gathering when he decided to openly present a copy of the manifesto to the National Chief Imam.

A number of mourners expressed dissatisfaction at Mahama’s behaviour, wondering why he would choose to discuss politics and proceed to give the Chief Imam his manifesto during the funeral.

“This is not a political ground but an adua to seek Allah’s mercy for such a respected statesman, and this is what our former President does?” a disappointed mourner stated.

Others further slammed the former President and his advisors, calling his act “disrespectful” to the National Chief Imam, the deceased and bereaved family.

Alhaji Mohammed Alhassan, who passed away last month, served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank as well as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

His 40th day adua was attended by dignitaries including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Imams and Zongo Chiefs.

